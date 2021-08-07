Watch: PM Modi's 2013 Speech That Led To Neeraj Chopra's Historic Win At Tokyo Olympics

In a proud moment for India and the Armed forces, Neeraj Chopra, a serving soldier of the Indian Army, scripted history by winning the nation's first-ever Olympic Gold medal on August 7, 2021. A Subedar from the fourth battalion of the Rajputana rifle, Chopra was trained by the Mission Olympics Wing and the Army Sports Institute in Pune.

It was none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi's distinctive vision for the Olympics, which led to the formation of the Mission Olympics Wing, that has now helped India win its first elusive medal.

Mission Olympics Wing is a premier initiative launched by the Indian Army to identify and train elite sportsmen to excel in various national and international competitions. Sub Neeraj Chopra's medal and excellence in sports highlight the hard work and efforts of Mission Olympics Wing.

As Chopra won the prestigious medal for India, a 2013 speech made by PM Modi resurfaced on Saturday, 7 August 2021, where he can be seen explaining how India can win Olympic medals. During his speech at Pune's Ferguson College in July 2013, Modi had suggested that India's defence forces should be given the responsibility to train sportspersons and they would win laurels for India.

"Believe me if you just give our defence forces this responsibility and match the potential of the new recruits in the interested sports and then train them properly, we will earn 5 to 7 medals even without much effort. It requires vision!” said the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Neeraj Chopra makes India proud

Nine years down the line, the vision bore fruit and the Mission Olympics Wing produced India's Olympic superstar, Neeraj Chopra. The 23-year-old javelin thrower from Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat recorded a second-round throw of 87.58m in the Olympic finals, stunning the athletics world.

Following Neeraj Chopra's remarkable performance, PM Modi took to Twitter to underline how the athlete had created history with his exceptional performance and credited it all to his 'remarkable passion' and 'unparallel show of grit'. He also spoke to the Olympic gold-medallist over the phone and applauded him for not letting injuries and the break in momentum, come in the way of his performance.