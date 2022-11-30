Watch: Sharath Kamal Conferred With Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award By President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu felicitated veteran table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on November 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The 40-year-old was conferred with the highest sporting honour of the country after having a historic year in which he won three Commonwealth Games gold medals and a silver.

Sharath Kamal felicitated with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award

As seen in the video below, Achanta Sharath Kamal was conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award by President Droupadi Murmu for his honours in table tennis. After being presented with the award, the 40-year-old deservedly also received a huge round of applause from the audience present at the venue.

WATCH | Sharath Kamal Achanta, Indian Table Tennis Player awarded the 2022 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.



WATCH NOW - https://t.co/7r3Ydy4hrc@YASMinistry pic.twitter.com/GYheGEFsEi — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) November 30, 2022

Ahead of the National Sports awards 2022 ceremony, Sharath Kamal gave an interview to ANI, where he stated that receiving the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award would be the best way for him to end a historic 2022. "It is a fantastic moment. Not just for me but for the whole Table Tennis fraternity because of the kind of performances that I have had over the last three-four years," explained the 40-year-old.

Sharath Kamal added, "I am slowly starting to peak now in my career and the way I played the 2022 Birmingham Games. I got these three medals. Three gold and one silver. I can't ask for more 2022 has been fantastic and this is the best way to finish 2022 with the Khel Ratna award."

The veteran table tennis star also went to thank the government for presenting him with the award for being the best sportsperson in the country. "The government giving me this recognition. I am really happy that it has finally come now after 30 years of being in sports. Initially, I was the best sportsperson in Table Tennis. Slowly over the years, I have scaled up to the height where I am the best sportsperson in the country."