In a major throwback, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's 'space win' video from 2018 has started surfacing on the internet where the champion can be seen competing with fellow space mates. Bolt who is the fastest man in the world proved that he is not limited and proved himself fastest even in zero gravity. The video was taken after the eight-time Olympic gold medalist took part in a zero-gravity flight in France and still managed to sprint to victory.

Watch the 2018 video here:

In the video, Bolt can be seen racing in the thin air inside a modified Airbus A310 plane with two others competitors and still managed to finish the race ahead of his competitors. “Changing the game @ghmumm Celebrating life by running and drinking champagne in Zero Gravity #DareWinCelebrate # NextVictory,” the Olympian captioned in a post. Champagne makers Mumm had invited Usain Bolt to experience micro-gravity to showcase a new bottle, designed for future space tourism.

Usain Bolt's legacy

Bolt is widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time. He is a world record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 × 100 metres relay. An eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Bolt is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100 m and 200 m titles at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016). He also won two 4 × 100 relay gold medals. He gained worldwide fame for his double sprint victory in world record times at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, which made him the first person to hold both records since fully automatic time became mandatory.

Usain Bolt's successful attempt at music

After achieving everything one can dream of as an athlete, legendary sprinter Usain Bolt recently expanded his career as a music producer. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist recently took to social media to acknowledge the love and support he received from his fans for his new single, It’s A Party. Usain Bolt's It’s A Party released by the legendary athlete's record label, A-Team Lifestyle on 9 July, this year is not Bolt's first music album. He had released his first project as a producer, Usain Bolt presents Olympe Rosé riddim, in 2019.

Usain Bolt's special message to India's Neeraj Chopra

After India's Neeraj Chopra clinched a Gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020, legendary sprinter Usain Bolt took to javelin star Instagram account to congratulate the Indian athlete for his achievement. The eight-time Olympic gold medallist used two greeting emojis and two high five emojis on the post-dated July 26, the day Neeraj Chopra headed to Tokyo, to honour his achievement.