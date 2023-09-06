'We Always Say Bharat Mata Ki Jai': PR Sreejesh Gives His Take On 'India Vs Bharat' Debate

The India-Bharat renaming controversy has stirred considerable debate and discussion in India's political and social landscape. The controversy started when invitations for an official banquet during the G20 Summit in New Delhi replaced the term "India" with "Bharat," sparking speculation and polarising opinions, particularly among political circles and members of the opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance.

PR Sreejesh opens up on India-Bharat renaming saga

Indian men's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh shared his perspective on the ongoing debate surrounding the potential renaming of the country from 'India' to 'Bharat'. This discussion emerged after President Draupadi Murmu extended invitations to heads of state, government officials and chief ministers for an official banquet during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, replacing 'India' with 'Bharat'. This raised speculation across the nation regarding a potential renaming of India.

"That is a new question for me because I never felt it like that because we always say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. So Bharat is always there. Now, instead of India, you are writing Bharat. For me, it is going to be a little strange because you are used to this word. You have been carrying this word for so many years. But for youngsters, I think that is going to be a new experience and they will be okay with that. But yes, a transition from India to Bharat is going to be really challenging," PR Sreejesh said.

On Tuesday, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) unveiled the official ceremonial dress and playing kit for the Indian contingent participating in the upcoming 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, scheduled from September 23 to October 8. The IOA organised a grand send-off ceremony attended by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, IOA President PT Usha, and other senior officials.

The Indian contingent featured prominent athletes such as Indian hockey goalkeepers PR Sreejesh (men) and Savita Punia (women), as well as shooting sensation Manu Bhaker and 2018 Asian Games shot put gold medalist Tajinderpal Singh Toor, along with athletes from various disciplines. The Indian government is expecting more than 100 medals from the Indian contingent this year. They had secured 70 medals in the previous edition.

Image: Instagram/PRSreejesh