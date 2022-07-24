Last Updated:

'We Are Proud Of You': Kejriwal On Neeraj Chopra's Silver Medal Win At World Championships

Neeraj Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Athletics Championships.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Neeraj Chopra, Arvind Kejriwal, World Athletics Championships, Javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra World Championships, Neeraj Chopra wins silver medal

Image: ANI/Twitter


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, for winning the silver medal at the World Championships in the javelin throw final, and said that everyone was proud of his feat.

Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final in Eugene, US.

"History scripted at #WorldAthleticsChampionship by @Neeraj_chopra1. Neeraj, we are very proud of you! You have not only inspired a generation to take up sports as a career but also made javelin throw one of the most loved athletic sports in India. My best wishes are with you," Kejriwal tweeted. 

READ | Neeraj Chopra narrates pressure he felt after initial foul at WAC; 'hunger for Gold stays'

The 24-year-old Chopra, who had gone into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13metre to finish second.

The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris. 

Image: ANI/Twitter

READ | 'I felt something on my thigh and couldn't do my best in the next two': Neeraj Chopra
READ | Neeraj Chopra opens up on missing gold medal at WAC 2022, 'Competition was tough'
READ | EXCLUSIVE: Neeraj Chopra's father euphoric over WAC 2022 silver, assures 'grand welcome'
COMMENT