'We Are Ready To Go To The Courts,' Says Bajrang Punia If Justice Is Not Received

After sources confirmed that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is likely to resign on January 22, the star wrestlers made it clear that they will not settle for just a resignation and that they wanted the WFI chief to be sacked and jailed.

'We have 5-6 girls with proof': Bajrang Punia

While speaking to the media on day 2 of the protest, Bajrang Punia said, "We have the support of the country’s entire wrestling community. The WFI president said that if proof was given, he is ready to be hanged. We have 5-6 girls with proof. If we don't get justice, we will go to the police and courts."

Speaking on the same issue, three-times Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat then added, "We have not received a satisfactory answer so far. The WFI president must be jailed. We are not just wrestlers, we are the daughters of this country. Don't force us to reveal the names of the victims."

She then also went on to state that it was a dark day and that the wrestlers would file an FIR if required. "If forced, we will also file an FIR. It's a dark day for Indian sportspersons. The careers of several female wrestlers were ruined due to exploitation. I want the WFI president to come face-to-face against me," added Phogat.

Bajrang Punia issued the concluding remarks by stating that the wrestlers were ready to continue the protests on Friday if they did not receive justice. "Our fight is only against the Wrestling Federation of India, we are not fighting against the government. We only want justice," Punia added.