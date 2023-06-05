'We Will Not Take Even 10 Seconds To Leave': Wrestlers Threaten To Quit Govt. Job

Wrestler Sakshi Malik has threatened to quit her government job with the Indian Railways hours after telling people she would resume work to fulfill her responsibilities. Sakshi Malik along with Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and other wrestlers have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for over a month now. The champion wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Singh after accusing him of harassment and sexual abuse.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged claiming that Sakshi and other top Indian wrestlers have withdrawn from the protest following their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It came after Sakshi and other wrestlers rejoined their respective departments, indicating an end to their month-long protest. However, Sakshi immediately issued a statement saying the reports are "fake" and that their protest will continue until justice is served.

Sakshi Malik has now issued a fresh statement, where she threatened to quit her job with the Indian Railways. Sakshi said if her job is seen to be an obstacle in the way of justice, she would not take even ten seconds to leave it. Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia also shared the same statement on their respective Twitter handles on Monday.

हमारे मेडलों को 15-15 रुपए के बताने वाले अब हमारी नौकरी के पीछे पड़ गये हैं.



हमारी ज़िंदगी दांव पर लगी हुई है, उसके आगे नौकरी तो बहुत छोटी चीज़ है.



अगर नौकरी इंसाफ़ के रास्ते में बाधा बनती दिखी तो उसको त्यागने में हम दस सेकेंड का वक्त भी नहीं लगाएँगे. नौकरी का डर मत दिखाइए. — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) June 5, 2023

Wrestlers demand action against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also an MP from Uttar Pradesh, has been accused by wrestlers of harassment and sexual abuse. The wrestlers claim that Singh misused his position as WFI chief to take undue advantage of athletes including some minor girls. However, the politician has dismissed the allegations, asking wrestlers to provide evidence. For the time being, Singh has stepped aside from the day-to-day functioning of the wrestling body.

The wrestlers, however, want authorities to arrest Singh and put him behind bars. An FIR against Singh was filed by Delhi police earlier last month but the investigation is still going on with serious charges including the POCSO Act. On the other hand, the wrestlers were temporarily detained by the Delhi police on May 28 after they had decided to hold a 'maha panchayat' in front of the new parliament building on the day of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

