'We Will Not Violate Rules': Bajrang Punia Says Protests Against WFI To Continue Tomorrow

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has revealed that the wrestlers will continue their protests against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the morning of January 19. The 28-year-old added that the wrestlers will not violate the rules as they will obey the order of the High Court by not continuing their protests in the night.

'He must step down': Bajrang Punia on WFI president

While speaking to the media about their plans ahead, Bajrang Punia replied, "We will not violate rules and will not protest at night. We will continue our protests tomorrow morning. WFI president must step down." Punia hit back at Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after the WFI president denied sensational 'dictatorship, death threats and sexual exploitation' charges leveled against him.

'Will questions end If I resign': WFI chief's reply to wrestlers' allegations

While responding exclusively to Republic after being asked if he would resign to ensure a fair investigation, Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh replied, "Let me think about it. If I resign, will these questions end?" Speaking about the allegations, he added, "It’s been over 10 years that I have been associated with wrestling. I don’t know why the wrestlers are leveling such serious allegations against me. All these players regularly come and meet me. Sakhi and Vinesh paid a visit to me. Bajrang also comes and meets me often."

#BREAKING | If I resign, will these questions be answered?: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who stands accused by wrestlers of abuse, 'dictatorship' & sexual harassment and refutes them; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/VRWivYaXBr pic.twitter.com/Pbpv4jwJYY — Republic (@republic) January 18, 2023

He then went on to reply specifically to the sensational sexual harassment allegations leveled against him by adding, "No sexual harassment has happened. If the allegations leveled against me get established, I will hang myself. There is a hand of someone very big in this, some industrialist is involved...It is a conspiracy."