Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard's Participation In Olympics Ignites Sport's Transgender Debate

Every day a new history is scripted in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. On August 1, Laurel Hubbard became the first transgender weightlifter to compete at an Olympics event and inspired the transgender communities in the world. As this news comes as a celebration, there continues a dilemma over the advantages and disadvantages of a trans athlete competing in the Olympics.

Laurel Hubbard, 43, was a junior national record holder and was lifting a total of 300kg in domestic men's competitions before quitting in 2001 at the age of 23. Later in 2012, at the age of 33, she came out as a transgender woman and resumed her sports career.

Since her transformation, she has won seven international tournament gold medals. During the 2018 Commonwealth Games, she suffered an elbow injury but battled back and won Pacific Games gold in 2019 and finished sixth at the Worlds.

The continued debate on Transgender athlete participation

Permitting Laurel Hubbard, a transgender woman to compete in the Olympics is not very well received by the sports entity. The fact that weightlifting is a strength-based sport, has raised debate concerning the fairness in evaluation based on the science of transforming from male to female without surgical methods.

As some welcomed the decision to allow transgender women to enjoy their equal rights and fulfill their dreams, others have criticized the same quoting it "like a bad joke".

Apart from Hubbard, three other out trans athletes are competing in Tokyo, footballer Quinn, skateboarder Alana Smith, and BMX cyclist Chelsea Wolfe but none of them has received much pressure as Hubbard.

What are the Olympic rules for Transgender athletes?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) permitted transgender athletes to participate in the Olympic games in 2004. As per the rules, athletes who have transitioned from male to female can compete in women's sport without requiring surgery as long as they have declared their gender identity is female for at least four years and kept their testosterone level below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months.

As per IOC's framework, sporting federations are free to set their own guidelines. IOC and other sport policies are likely to change after reviewing the research study done on men's and women's testosterone levels range.

IOC's Budgett said that there is a need for more scientific research for a better "evidence base" on the impact of trans women in sport.

There is still a need os stable rules that approaches to ensure inclusion, non-discrimination, fairness, proportionality, and safety for all athletes in each sport.

Earlier, World Rugby had banned trans women from playing at the top level, quoting studies that showed a significantly higher risk of injuries. While the Rugby Football Union's domestic policy in England does allow trans women to play, under certain testosterone-based conditions.

(Image credit: AP)