Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Returns Home After Clinching Silver At Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who scripted history is heading back home on Monday following her victory at the Tokyo Olympics. Taking to Twitter, Mirabai Chanu expressed her gratitude to Tokyo Olympics for the memorable moments during her time at the games. The Olympic Silver Medalist is also accompanied by her weightlifting coach Vijay Sharma. Both individuals are now returning back to India, following Chanu's tremendous feat at the Tokyo Olympics.

Heading back to home 🇮🇳, Thank you #Tokyo2020 for memorable moments of my life. pic.twitter.com/6H2VpAxU1x — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2021

Mirabai Chanu wins Silver Medal

Mirabai Chanu scripted history as she won silver in the weightlifting event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Chanu won the silver medal in the Women's 49kg category and finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg. The weightlifter started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. On the other hand, her competitor, Jourdan Delacruz of the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt. However, Mirabai Chanu in her second attempt stepped up her ante and lifted 87kg while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg.

World Champion China's Hoi Zhuihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lift 92kg after two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kg in their third attempt allowing Zhuihui to stay top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift. Chanu who holds the world record of 119kg registered herself for 110kg lift. China's Zhuihui opted for 109kg lift, while Delacruz decided to go for 108kg. The US lifter however failed to lift the weight in all her three attempts. Zhuihui managed to lift 109 kg in her first attempt and upped her ante by registering for 114 kg in her second lift. Chanu cleared the 110kg lift confirming the silver medal for India in the event. In the second lift, Zhuihui created an Olympic record by lifting the 114 kg mark, which was broken by Chanu lifted 115kg in her second lift. In the third attempt, the Chinese lifter cleared 116 kg mark to create a new Olympic record. Chanu failed to lift 117 kg in her final attempt to ultimately settling for silver.