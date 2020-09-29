Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu To Train In The USA Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday announced that it has sanctioned a sum of ₹40 lakh for star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. The sum will allow Mirabai Chanu to train in the USA ahead of the Tokyo Olympics next year. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is among India’s prospects for a podium place at next year’s Tokyo Olympics, with the 26-year-old having won the World Championships and multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games in the past.

Also Read: Officials Discuss Virus Measures At Tokyo Olympics

Mirabai Chanu training amount sanctioned

The decision to grant ₹40 lakh to Mirabai Chanu was taken as part of the Sports Authority of India's 'Mission Olympic Cell' (MOC). The initiative aims to support the Indian athletes with the best prospects of winning a medal for the country at the Tokyo Olympics. As a part of the initiative, the sum granted to Mirabai Chanu will help the 2017 World Championships gold medal winner to train for two months in an overseas program at Kansas, USA. The weightlifter will also be joined by her coach and physiotherapist for the training program.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics CEO Suggests Relaxed Entry Rules For Athletes

Mirabai Chanu rehab journey to be aided by USA training program

The two-month-long training program is also expected to help Mirabai Chanu in her rehab journey. The Indian weightlifter’s long-standing back issues had forced her to miss the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. Mirabai Chanu will now be hoping to seal a spot at the Tokyo Olympics next year when the final Olympic Asian qualifier tournament is held in Kazakhstan in April 2021. Speaking on the development, Indian sports minister Kiren Rijiju said that the body is focused on providing the best facilities to Olympic-bound athletes as he expressed his confidence that the US training program will help Mirabai Chanu immensely.

It's our endeavour to ensure that our Olympic-bound athletes receive the best facilities. Our weightlifting champion @mirabai_chanu will travel to USA for her training. She will undergo rehabilitation for a long standing injury. This is sure to help in her Olympic preparation. pic.twitter.com/qH9wspvlLQ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 28, 2020

Also Read: Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga 'determined' To Host Tokyo Olympics In 2021

The latest meeting of the MOC was held virtually as it discussed financial proposals for six sports, namely: shooting, badminton, boxing, para-sports, weightlifting and hockey. In addition to sanctioning the proposal for Mirabai Chanu, the committee also sanctioned a similar three-month training session for boxer Vikas Krishan. Additionally, the committee has also announced an allocation of funds for Indian shooters, which will allow the Tokyo Olympics hopefuls to train at home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some other decisions taken during the meeting included sanctioning proposals for Anjum Moudgil and Mairaj Ahmad Khan for their training requirements, while the participation of badminton players Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen in the Danish Open Super 750 was also approved.

Also Read: Organizers, IOC Trying To Remove Doubts Over Tokyo Olympics

Image Credits: PTI