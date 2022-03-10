Danish motorsport driver Kevin Magnussen is all set for a sensational comeback to the Formula One grid with the upcoming F1 2022 season, as Haas F1 Team announced the 29-year-old as their replacement for Nikita Mazepin. Magnussen previously raced for Haas from 2017 to 2020 and was part of many memorable moments during the initial period for the team in the sport. Magnussen and his former teammate Roman Grosjean were replaced by a rookie line-up of Mick Schumacher and Mazepin for the 2021 season.

However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to many strong sanctions against the country, including Nikita and his father’s company ‘Uralkali’ getting banned from Formula 1. While Haas earlier announced their test and reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi would drive the car during the official pre-season testing at Bahrain this weekend, the team put out social media posts on Wednesday night confirming the development about Magnussen’s return. Soon enough, the Danish driver joined the team in Bahrain ahead of the exciting weekend.

Kevin Magnussen returns to F1 on a multi-year deal

In a video shared by the team, Magnussen can be seen meeting his teammates after a gap of one year while everyone welcomes him with smiles and hugs. In the meantime, Formula 1 put out a social media post confirming that Magnussen has returned to Haas on a multi-year deal. Revealing his thoughts about his sensational return to Haas, Magnussen thanked team owner Gene Haas and team principal Guenther Steiner for giving him the opportunity to resume his F1 career. As per the statement on Haas’ Instagram, Magnussen added, “I know just how competitive they both are and how keen they are to return to competing week in and week out”.

Watch Kevin Magnussen's meeting his Haas teammates:

At the same time, the team principal also shed his views by admitting the team was looking for a driver who could provide both values and experience to the team and Kevin was the straightforward decision. Haas had compromised their 2021 and 2020 season in order to fully focus on the F1 regulation changes starting with the 2022 season. However, the team faced heavy criticism for their title sponsors Uralkali after Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine. This led to Uralkali’s exit as a title sponsor and ultimately the reason behind Magnussen's return to the grid for his seventh season.

Kevin Magnussen's F1 career so far-

Magnussen made his Formula 1 debut with McLaren in 2014 and started 19 races in his rookie season. He returned with only 55 points in his rookie season, with the best result of a P2 finish. After losing his drive for 2015, he made a comeback to the sport with Renault in 2016 and scored seven points before signing with the Gene Haas-owned team from the 2017 season. Since then, Magnussen has started 79 F1 races for Haas, scoring 96 points in the process.

(Twitter Image: @HaasF1Team)