We're All Rejoicing: PM Modi Lauds Indian Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa For Beating Carlsen

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and congratulated Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa for his historic win against World Champion Magnus Carlsen. The 16-year-old won the match with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game and left the world in awe of his performance in the process. PM Modi also became a part of the celebration as he mentioned that everyone is ‘rejoicing on the success’ of the young Indian Grandmaster. Praggnanandhaa defeated Russia's Vladislav Artemiev in the 15th and final round of the online rapid chess tournament and finished 11th to miss out on qualifying for the quarterfinals.

“We are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa. Proud of his accomplishment of winning against the noted champion Magnus Carlsen. I wish the talented Praggnanandhaa the very best for his future endeavours. @rpragchess,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Following his win, the young chess player became the third Indian chess player after chess legend Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna to earn a defeat over Carlsen. He is also the fifth youngest to become a Grandmaster after Abhimanyu Mishra, Sergey Karjakin, Gukesh D, and Javokhir Sindarov.

PM Narendra Modi's tweet-

Pragganandhaa's journey leading to his clash against Carlsen-

Pragganandhaa outplayed Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament on Monday. He started the tournament by losing three back-to-back games to end the first day of the tournament, having started with a draw. On the other hand, Carlsen lost two rounds over Russians Andrey Esipenko and Ian Nepomniachtchi to be placed 11th ahead of his clash against the Indian youngster.

(Image: ANI)