WFI Activities And Events Including AGM Meeting In Ayodhya Suspended By Government

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)’s general body meeting, scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on Sunday was canceled by the Government of India. Alongside the WFI AGM, the government also suspended all activities of the national wrestling governing body until the oversight committee is formally appointed and takes over the day-to-day activities of the body.

The suspension includes the ongoing ranking competition and the return of entry fees taken from the participating athletes for any ongoing activities. This comes a day after the IOA formed a seven-member committee to probe the sexual harassment allegations against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Here are more details about the government’s latest crackdown on the wrestling body.

Government's crackdown on WFI

WFI’s general body meeting, scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on Sunday now stands canceled. It was supposed to be held in a private hotel room in the city from 10 AM onwards. Alongside the suspension of all WFI activities, the government also informed that the WFI president will not give any statement to the media for the next four years.

During this time, no WFI meeting or any other program will be held. Office bearers from different states who traveled to Ayodhya for the AGM have now turned their back against the WFI boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Check out the demands listed by the protesting wrestlers.

In a letter to the IOA chief PT Usha, the protesting wrestlers alleged financial misappropriation on part of the federation and claimed that the coaches and sports science staff at the National camp are "absolutely incompetent". The wrestlers also put up four demands. The letter was signed by Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallists Deepak Punia and Vinesh Phogat.

Four demands listed by wrestlers