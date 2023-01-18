WFI Assistant Secretary Admits He Had An Argument With Vinesh Phogat After Tokyo Olympics

Indian wrestlers are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India and its chief, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers have all but admitted that they have been exploited by the WFI, and some of the female wrestlers have been sexually harassed. Vinesh Phogat claims she was sexually harassed during the Tokyo Olympics and that no one believed her.

Tomar admits to having an argument with Vinesh

#StandWithOurHeroes | I didn't receive any complaint of sexual harassment or any other issue: WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar



Admitting that Vinesh Phogat and WFI had an argument, Tomar said, "After the Tokyo Olympics was over, Vinesh had come to me, and we had a dispute between us, but soon it was resolved. I had asked Vinesh to concentrate on her training, and we would resolve any disagreements."

The dispute at the Tokyo Olympics was due to Vinesh Phogat's performance at the event where she failed to win a medal despite being a heavy favourite. Tomar said, 'she had not gotten a medal at the Olympics, by which she was upset, and during the competition she was not wearing the official kit. This act was opposed by our governing bodies, for which we had issued a notice to Vinesh. This also created a dispute over whether the federation had banned Vinesh. This dispute went on for over one and a half months, and after that, the notice was withdrawn, and she was allowed to participate in the World Championship trials."

'Vinesh didn't come for sexual harassment'

When asked if Vinesh Phogat had come to him regarding the allegation of sexual harassment, Tomar refuted it as he said that, "I didn't receive any complaint of sexual harassment or any other issue"

Vinesh Phogat alleges sexual exploitation by WFI chief

Speaking to reporters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Phogat said, “WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation.”

“We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff,” the Indian wrestler added.