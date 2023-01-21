WFI Chief Brij Bhushan To Step Aside: 6 Decisions Taken At Meeting With Sports Minister

Following a second round of meeting between the protesting wrestlers and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been told to step aside. The second round of meeting with the Sports Ministry took place after the protesting wrestlers had received certain dissatisfactory responses following the first meeting on January 19.

"Union Sports Minister listened to our demands and has assured us that a proper investigation will be done. I thank him and we are hopeful that a fair probe will be done, hence we are calling off the protest," Wrestler Bajrang Punia said at the press conference.

Here are the key announcements made at the joint press conference of Anurag Thakur and protesting wrestlers.

Decisions taken place after meeting with Sports Ministry

WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to step aside and cooperate with the investigation

The committee that has been formed will complete the investigation in four weeks

Committee to look into all day-to-day affairs

Wrestlers' protest has been called off

All charges will be investigated thoroughly

Decisions taken on financial renumeration of wrestlers

WFI president cancels press conference

"Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Singh will step aside till the completion of the probe by the oversight committee & he will join the probe. Till the completion of the inquiry, a committee will look after the day-to-day activities of WFI," Union Sports Minister announced.

This latest development comes after WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had cancelled his scheduled press conference earlier in the day and had not answered any questions from the media. Instead, his son told the media that the WFI chief would answer all questions on January 22 after the Annual General Meeting.

The WFI chief has come under severe pressure to resign after the wrestlers made some scathing allegations against him. Among all the shocking claims that were made by the wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat perhaps made the most sensational of allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the coaches.

While speaking to reporters on the first day of the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Phogat said, "WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation."