WFI Chief Makes Controversial Remark Against Protesting Wrestlers; 'They Can't Win Medals'

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has now made a controversial statement against the wrestlers who are protesting against him and the Federation saying that none of the protesting players will be able to win a medal in the Olympics as they have aged, adding that they are protesting because of this frustration.

Notably, the country's top wrestlers including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been staging protests against WFI and its president levelling allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the president and coaches of the WFI and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation.

Speaking to ANI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "We have to take players of our country together. I have pride in Haryana players. They also dream about the Olympics. Those who are practising at the bottom, are doing this for the Olympics and International tournaments. But they (protesting wrestlers) want that only they should be given a chance, again and again. I am telling you, none of these players will be able to get an Olympic medal. Every sport has an age. In wrestling, the 32-34 age doesn’t work. The cream age for wrestling is from 22-28. The most that one can stretch is up to 30 years of age."

Wrestlers allege sexual harassment charges on WFI president

Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to win both Commonwealth and Asian games, while protesting against the WFI and its president, alleged that the WFI president indulges in the sexual molestation of female players and coaches.

Speaking to reporters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, Phogat said, “WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation.”

“We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff,” the Indian wrestler added.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations against him, the WFI president refuses to step down. On Wednesday, when Republic confronted him and asked whether he would resign, the WFI chief said, "Let me think about it. If I resign, will these questions end?"

"No sexual harassment has happened. If the allegations levelled against me get established, I will hang myself. There is a hand of someone very big in this, some industrialist is involved...It is a conspiracy," he said.