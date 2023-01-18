WFI Comes Up With First Response To Top Wrestlers' Protest At Jantar Mantar

Top Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malik and Sangeeta Phogat are protesting against the WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. The Wrestling Federation Of India has replied to the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar. Speaking to ANI, the Assistant Secretary of WFI said once the players come to us for discussion all their issues and problems will be sorted.

“Don't know what this is about. Through the letter to the WFI president, it came to be known that some wrestlers are sitting in protest. I have come to ask them about their problem", Vinod Tomar said to ANI.

"Once they come to the Federation, all the issues will be resolved and sorted out. They haven't told me yet what the issue is. No such issues were raised with me or the Federation so far", Tomar added.