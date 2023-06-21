WFI Election Rescheduled To 11th July After Marathon Meeting With IOA | EXCLUSIVE

The WFI election which was earlier supposed to take place on 6th July now has been rescheduled to 11th July. This happened after the marathon meeting at IOA today.

IOA today held a meeting on the hearing of disqualified 5 WFI state bodies president and general secretary who were disqualified by WFI last year in 2022. Disciplinary action was taken against them by IOA.

Sources within IOA tell Republic:

IOA hearing today with these disqualified state bodies could not come to a conclusive end today. The meeting today saw discontent among the members of disqualified state bodies. After that, the election was rescheduled for 11th July.

Now, the other date of hearing for Disqualified state bodies has been given and till the disqualification is not quashed, the voter list for the WFI election cannot be finalised.

The five disqualified bodies are Maharashtra, Haryana, Himachal, Telangana and Rajasthan.