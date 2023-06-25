WFI Elections: Gauhati High Court orders stay on polls after Assam state body's request

Why you're reading this: The ad-hoc committee responsible to conduct the elections for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had postponed the polls from July 6 to 11 on Thursday. The decision was taken after 10 state bodies raised various concerns regarding the elections, including their 'wrongful disaffiliation' during the tenure of former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Now, in the latest development, the Gauhati High Court has put a stay order on the WFI elections, which were scheduled to be held on July 11.

Gauhati High Court stays WFI elections

On Sunday, the Gauhati High Court issued a stay order on the scheduled WFI elections, which were supposed to take place on July 11. This decision came in response to a plea filed by the Assam Wrestling Association (AWA). Previously, an ad-hoc panel of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had rescheduled the WFI elections from July 6 to July 11. This change occurred after five state bodies, which had been disaffiliated but desired voting rights for the elections, presented their arguments during a hearing.

In addition to the five disaffiliated states (Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, and Rajasthan) that were invited for a meeting by the ad hoc panel, several other complainants were also called in. These included Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been sidelined from WFI, has completed three tenures as the chief of the body and is not eligible to run for elections. Even if Bhushan was eligible to contest, the Sports Ministry wouldn't have allowed him because of the serious charges he is facing. Several wrestlers have come out and accused Brij Bhushan, who is also a member of parliament from the ruling party, of harassment and sexual abuse.

These wrestlers and their families have been protesting on the streets for more than six months now, demanding justice in the matter involving the powerful BJP leader. The protest is being led by Olympic-level wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat. It is because of their determination that the government agreed to form an oversight committee to investigate the allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh.

