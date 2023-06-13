WFI Elections Schedule Announced; Polling On July 6 And Results On Same Day

Why you're reading this: Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment of female wrestlers. The likes of Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik demanded his arrest and had protested at Jantar Mantar for more than a month. Delhi Police lodged FIRs against the outgoing WFI chief.

The upcoming election for the next chief of the Wrestling Federation of India will be held on 6th July and the result will be declared on the same day.

The notoification of the elction has been relased by the corresponding Returning Officer. Retired high court judge Mahesh Mittal Kumar will conduct the election as the returning Officer.

A part of the notification read: "Whereas, the last date of receiving two nominations from each State/UT for constituting the electoral college has been fixed as 5.00 p.m of 19th June,2023, all the recognised Wrestling Federations of the states/UTs under the ratified constitution of the W.F.I and the guidelines of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Govt. of India are hereby called upon to nominate two (2) persons each of the respective associations who are the members of executive body of such State/UT Units, for the purpose of constituting the electoral college for the ensuing general election to elect members of the Executing Committee.

"The nominations must be sent in the prescribed format enclosed with the notification under the signature and seal of the respective Federations by the President and the General Secretary, but not later than 5.00 p.m of the 19.6.2023. Any submissions made after the expiry of the said date and timeline shall not be considered valid for the above elections."

The last date of filing nominations has been fixed at June 25 and the process witll start from 23rd June. The review of the nomination papers will take place on June 28.

Anurag Thakur promised the wrestlers that chargesheet will be filed within June 15 and necessary actions will be taken against the guilty.