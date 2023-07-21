WFI Elections To Be Held On August 12; Nominations To Be Filed On August 1

After a lot of chaos around Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the protesting wrestlers in the light of sexual assault charges, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections are now to be held on August 12 and nominations are to be filed on August 1.

3 things you need to know

Wrestlers like Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have been exempted from Asian Games trials by the IOA's ad hoc committee

There has been controversy over the exemptions of Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat from the Asian Games trials by the ad hoc committee

Wrestlers have been protesting against WFI President, alleging sexual misconduct

The polls were earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 11 but the Gauhati High Court had imposed a stay due to the polls, following Assam Wrestling Association's (AWA) plea. If we get to the recent developments of the matter, Brij Bhushan Sharan was granted interim bail on July 19 and 20, 2023 by the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi.

WFI chief vs Wrestlers matter so far

The whole matter between the wrestlers and the WFI chief began back in January 2023, when top Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, and many other wrestlers sat at the Jantar Mantar against Brij Bhushan and demanded justice. The wrestlers put some serious allegations on the BJP MP from Kaisarganj, Uttar Pradesh, and demanded his removal from the post of President of the Wrestling Federation of India.

However, at that point, eyeing the seriousness of the matter, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had called on the wrestlers for talks and also formed a five-member committee led by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom to investigate the matter. The committee had to submit its report in one month which was further extended to two more weeks and Babita Phogat was added as the sixth member of the committee.

Delhi police files FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

However, the findings are yet to be disclosed by the government. Seeing no action taken over their demands, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik resumed their protest in the last week of April 2023. Before resuming their protest, the wrestlers had filed a written complaint against the WFI chief on the charges of sexual assault and molestation in the Connaught Place police station of New Delhi on April 29, 2023. However, the FIR was filed into the matter by the Delhi Police after the order of the Supreme Court. The wrestlers had come up with some new demands out of which some were to put Brij Bhushan behind bars and appoint a new president of the WFI as soon as possible.

The wrestlers vs WFI chief matter has become an international and sporting organisations like UWW and IOC have also given their remarks and opinion on the matter. The matter is under the supervision court whereas the protesting wrestlers have also returned to the national duties.