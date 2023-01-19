As per the sources, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh could resign after the Annual General Meeting that would be held on January 22. This major piece of news comes after the wrestlers held a major protest for more than a day in the national capital. During the protest, the wrestlers made some scathing allegations against the WFI president and the coaches.

The meeting of the Executive Committee and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Wrestling Federation of India will be held in Ayodhya, UP on January 22. Federation President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh will take part in the meeting



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/hOs21p94K8 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

Sensational charges leveled against WFI president

Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is likely to resign after some sensational allegations were leveled against him by several star wrestlers. Among all the shocking claims made by the wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat perhaps leveled the most surprising of them all.

While speaking to reporters on January 18 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Phogat said, "WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation."

The three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist added, "We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff."

WFI president gives shocking reply

Instead of addressing the sensational allegations leveled at him, WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh hit back at the wrestlers and passed some shocking remarks. While speaking to ANI, he said, "Those who are practicing at the bottom, are doing this for the Olympics and International tournaments. But they (protesting wrestlers) want that only they should be given a chance, again and again. I am telling you, none of these players will be able to get an Olympic medal."