WFI President's Grand Plans Of Mega Rally In Ayodhya Squashed By Sports Ministry

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh may have to change his plans of holding a mega rally in Ayodhya as he has now been given a 24-hour ultimatum by the Sports Ministry to either quit or be sacked. This major piece of news comes after the meeting that was held between the wrestlers and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to resign & WFI to be overhauled

Following the meeting between the Sports Ministry and the wrestlers on January 19, sources have said that the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh would be asked to resign and that the entire federation would be overhauled. It is understood that the WFI chief has been given an ultimatum of 24 hours to step down from his post or he would be sacked.

Sources add that Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has asked the wrestlers to wait for 72 hours for the WFI to reply to the Government of India's notice. Thakur also ensured all the wrestlers that there would be a probe into all the claims made by them.

These decisions were taken by the Sports Ministry after the wrestlers told them of the emotional torture they had suffered at the hands of the WFI president and his associates. They also revealed that they were issued death threats by the federation.

On hearing these grievances of the wrestlers, the Sports Ministry also agreed to the wrestlers' demand of appointing new coaches and physiotherapists. Moreover, they also agreed that wrestling training centres would be shifted from Lucknow to Delhi.

This is a developing story.