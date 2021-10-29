WFI Says Ravi Dahiya Wants Arjuna Award Not Khel Ratna; 'May Kill His Enthusiasm For 2024'

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday revealed that Olympic silver-medalist Ravi Dahiya wants to have the Arjuna Award before the Major Dhyan Khel Ratna Award. As per PTI, a total of 11 players from various disciplines have been selected as nominees for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain and more are set to be awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. However, Ravi has shown his discomfort as he got automatically nominated for Khel Ratna Award despite filing his nomination for Arjuna Award.

"This is wrong with Ravi as he won a medal in Olympic but we have full faith that he will change the colour of a medal in gold at 2024 Olympics and when he himself wants Arjuna Award then why authorities are on to giving him Khel Ratna award," a WFI official told ANI.

"If we talk earlier there are wrestlers who are not better than him but still have both awards and he will do better in Paris Olympic, this process will also kill enthusiasm in budding wrestler as they will think to win a medal in a big event later after getting the Arjuna Award first," he added, as quoted by the news agency.

35 players will be awarded the Arjuna Award. Among them are Yogesh Kathuniya, Nishad Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Suhas Yathiraj, Singhraj Adhana, Bhavina Patel, Harvinder Singh, and Sharad Kumar.

The Arjuna Awards are given by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India to recognize outstanding achievements in National sports. Instituted in 1961, the award carries a cash prize of Rs 500,000, a bronze statue of Arjuna, and a scroll. On the other hand, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is the highest sporting honour of the Republic of India.

11 athletes nominated for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

P Sreejesh (Hockey)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton player)

Avani Lekhara (Para rifle shooter)

Sumit Antil (Para javelin thrower)

Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton)

Manish Narwal (Para pistol shooter)

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)