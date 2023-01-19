Exposed By Wrestlers, Here's What Overhauled WFI Will Look Like

In a big development, the Ministry of Sports has agreed to completely overhaul the Wrestling Federation of India amid protests by the country's top wrestlers. This development comes after wrestlers met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

According to sources, WFI chief Brijbhushan Saran Singh has been asked to resign within 24 hours or be sacked. New coaches and physiotherapists are also likely to be appointed.

The training centres are also going to shift from Lucknow to Delhi, sources said adding that Anurag Thakur has assured financial assistance to wrestlers.

Wrestlers meet Anurag Thakur: Big developments

Sports Ministry agrees to complete overhaul of WFI

WFI chief Bharat Bhushan given 24-hour ultimatum to resign or be sacked

Sports Minister assures financial support to wrestlers

Wrestlers inform Anurag Thakur that there was no support from the federation

(As per sources)

Celebrated Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia besides Vinesh Phogat and others, are started sit-in protests for the last two days at Jantar Mantar against the WFI chief, indicting him of sexual exploitation and intimidation and have demanded that the federation be disbanded.

Earlier in the day, wrestlers had met with the government officials and discussed their issues with Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan and Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal.

Following the meeting, they held a press conference and said that they only got an assurance but no "satisfactory response".