WFI Orders Dope Tainted Wrestlers To Return Khelo India Games Medals And Certificates

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) have asked their disgraced wrestlers to return their medals won during the Khelo India Games. The Khelo India games have been marred by doping in wrestling, with as many as 12 wrestlers having failed tests in the last four editions. The WFI has asked its affiliated state units to help in the process, which began on Friday, September 11.

Also Read: When Sushil Kumar Became 1st Indian To Win World Championships Gold On Sep 12, 2010: Watch

Doping in Wrestling: WFI asks wrestlers to return Khelo India Games medals after failed dope tests

The WFI, acting on instructions issued by the Indian government, has ordered 12 wrestlers to return their Khelo India games medals and certificates having failed their respective dope tests. Speaking to PTI, WFI WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said that there are wrestlers who failed dope tests during various Khelo India Games since 2018 like the School Youth and University Games. He added that the government asked the WFI to take back the medals and the participation certificates from the tainted wrestlers. Tomar further said the 12 athletes in question who resorted to doping in wrestling, will also be excluded from the scheme.

Also Read: Narsingh Yadav Returns To National Wrestling As Olympics Hopeful After 4-year Doping Ban

Six freestyle wrestlers and as many Greco Roman wrestlers failed tests conducted by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA). The Freestyle wrestlers include Rohit Dahiya (54kg), Abhimanyu (58kg), Vikash Kumar (65kg), Vishal (97kg), Vivek Bharat (86kg) and Jasdeep Singh (125kg). Greco Roman grapplers include Manoj (55kg), Kapil Phalswal (92kg), Jagdish Rokade (42kg), Rohit Ahire (72kg), Viraj Ranwade (77kg) and Rahul Kumar (63kg). Earlier this year, NADA had announced that it will be focusing on running dope tests for major sports events including National & International Games including the Khelo India Games.

Also Read: National Wrestling Camp For Tokyo Olympics To Begin In Sonepat And Lucknow From Sept 1

Khelo India Games is the flagship program under the Ministry of Sports and Sports Authority of India to identify grassroots level talent in the country. Till now, four editions of the Khelo India Games have been conducted by the Sports Authority of India. According to reports from ANI, all the aforementioned wrestlers are to return their medals and certificates to the WFI office by September 18, 2020. The report further states that while some of the athletes are now dope free, they still have to yield their medals and certificates as it is an overall case of doping in the past four seasons of the Khelo India Games.

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat Withdraws From National Camp Citing Health Risk, Decision Rankles WFI

(Image Courtesy: Khelo India Twitter)