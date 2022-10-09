'What A Star Shauryajit Is': PM Modi Lauds Youngest Mallakhamb Player At National Games

The sport of Mallakhamb is a traditional sport that involves yoga and Gymnastics. The sport requires an athlete to perform and balance on a vertical wooden pole. The ongoing National Games in Gujarat provided a platform for young Mallakhamb athletes to showcase their talent on the national level. However, there was one athlete from Gujarat who stole the show during the event

Gujarat athlete Shauryajit became the talking point of the Mallakhamb event for being the youngest participant to play the sport at the 36th National Games in his home state. The official Twitter handle of National Games posted a video in which said that Shauryajit took part in the event despite his father's demise. In the video, the youngster can be heard saying "It was a dream of my father that I get a gold in a national championship,". When asked about the reason behind playing Mallakhamb, the young athlete stated that he played the sport so that he could clinch gold in a World Championship in the same event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and praised Shauryajit for being the youngest Mallakhamb player. He wrote, 'What a star Shauryajit is' while praising the young athlete.

What a star Shauryajit is. https://t.co/8WoNldijfI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2022

Details about the National Games in Gujarat

The 36th edition of the games in being held in six cities of Gujarat. The event got underway on September 29 and will conclude on October 12. The cities hosting the event Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar (only the track cycling event will take place in Delhi). This is the first time the National Games are being held after the 2015 edition. The Games were to be held in 2020 but were indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

PM Modi while speaking at the opening ceremony said that Indian sportspersons could not perform well in the past due to nepotism and corruption but his government cleaned up the system. He had said, "The country's sportsmen were capable in the past too. This movement of winning medals could have started earlier too. But, instead of professionalism, there was nepotism and corruption in sports. We have cleaned up the system and pumped in new confidence among the youth,"