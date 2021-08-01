'What An Achievement': Sachin, Sehwag Lead Wishes For PV Sindhu As She Creates History At

Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu has won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after she defeated China's HE Bing Chao in two consecutive sets. Sindhu won her second Olympic medal after defeating Chao 21-13 in the first set and 21-15 in the second. Sindhu is now the first Indian female athlete to win two consecutive Olympic medals, trailing only Indian Wrestler Sushil Kumar. Sindhu had to settle for a bronze following her loss in the semi-final match against Chinese Taipei's (Taiwan) Tai Tzu Ying.

21-13, 21-15 and 53 minutes of play -



This is all #IND's PV Sindhu took to win the 🥉 against He Bing Jiao of #CHN in the women's badminton singles 🏸



Congratulations, champ! 🙌#Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/TMGQjc4xj0 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 1, 2021

Coming off from a defeat from Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final match on Saturday, PV Sindhu brought her A-game against her Chinese counterpart and played aggressively throughout in the Bronze medal match. In fact, Sindhu in her first set defeated He Bing Jiao by 21-13. In the second game, Sindhu completely outplayed her Chinese counterpart and won the second game by 21-15. Sindhu's bronze is the second medal for India at this year's Olympics after Mirabai Chanu's silver in weightlifting.

Former Indian cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman are leading the congratulatory messages on social media. Here are some of the top posts on Sindhu's win by current and former cricketers.

2016 🥈 & 2020 🥉 🏸



What an achievement to win 2️⃣ Olympic medals for 🇮🇳, @Pvsindhu1!



You have made the whole nation very very proud.#Badminton #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9qsaqwcQsh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 1, 2021

Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu,

Sabko jodein #PVSindhu .

First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Congratulations on the #Bronze pic.twitter.com/D0CvxszTC4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2021

So proud of #PVSindhu . What a historic moment. pic.twitter.com/xcbFe85SPy — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 1, 2021

2 Olympic medals, the only Badminton World Champion from India, totally 5 World Championship medals. @Pvsindhu1 is arguably India’s greatest ever athlete in individual sports 🇮🇳 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 1, 2021

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 🥉🥉🙌🙌 we all are very proud of you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gVcoKVRFXj — sikkireddy (@sikkireddy) August 1, 2021

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1, every bit worth it. — Manasi G. Joshi (@joshimanasi11) August 1, 2021

Medals in successive Olympics.#PVSindhu , you have made the country proud.

Tremendous achievement on becoming the first Indian woman and only the second Indian athlete to win two individual medals. So grateful for the joy you have given us all. pic.twitter.com/1H7wsk54ID — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 1, 2021

India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team is leading in the ongoing quarterfinal 1 match against Great Britain. India has scored two goals so far, while Great Britain is still looking for its first breakthrough. The Indian women boxer Lovlina Borgohain has also secured a medal for India at the ongoing Olympics as she beat former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei in the 69kg category to enter the semi-final.

