What Are Air Sports? How Much Revenue Does India Earn From It? All You Need To Know

Air Sports is a new initiative launched by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, with the hope that India would become one of the top destinations in this field by 2030. Scindia launched the National Air Sports Policy (NASP) on Tuesday, which covers air sports activities such as aerobatics, paragliding, hand gliding and aeromodelling, among several others. Here is a look at how much revenue India earns from air sports and why it holds significance for the economy.

Why is air sports important for India?

While launching the National Air Sports Policy, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that this initiative is important for India, as this sector has the potential to transform into a huge sector in the country. He believes that India's vast geographical diversity can aid the nation to develop into a major air sports hub.

Release of National Air Sports Policy (NASP 2022) https://t.co/ur0ui9G6XH — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) June 7, 2022

"First of all, India has a huge geographic expanse. That geographic expanse extends from the Himalayas and the mountainous regions to our states in the northeast to the plains in central India to the coastal regions on the western-eastern coastline, and therefore, you have the ability in this country to have the widest diversity of air sports," Scindia explained.

He went on to add that because of the large number of youth in India when compared to other countries, the nation has all the more potential to grow in this sector. "Now combine that geographical advantage with the demographic dividend that India enjoys. 70% of India's population is below the age of 35. That means we are talking about close to about 950 million people below the age of 35. Therefore, this is an industry that is ripe for the picking, but it lacked until today an architecture to be able to propel it forward," added the Union Civil Aviation Minister.

How much revenue will air sports generate in India?

While explaining the National Air Sports Policy, Jyotiraditya Scindia also explained the revenue structure and how much air sports activities are likely to generate in India. "In India, currently the revenue from air sports is roughly about 80 to 100 crores with roughly about 5000 odd air sports practitioners," said Scindia. "But in our view, the revenue can grow up to 8000 to 10000 crores. We can grow from 5000 odd to 1,00,000 direct jobs. And this mind you is not taking into account the economic multiplier effects of air sports."