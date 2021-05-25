What Are OTAs In The NFL? OTAs NFL Meaning Explained

With every passing day, the NFL 2021 season is nearing. However, as the offseason's phase 3 is here, teams will be focusing on the OTAs. The OTA remains a slightly unfamiliar term, which not many people might be aware of. Here is some explanation about the same, and how it might affect the offseason.

What are OTAs in the NFL? What is OTAs full form

OTA means Organised Team Activities, which will help teams prepare during the offseason.

Today marks the beginning of OTA’s in the NFL off-season calendar. In person meetings for the first time since the season ended, on field practice with helmets and a 6 hour work day. Curious to see what the turnout looks like throughout the league. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 24, 2021

OTAs NFL meaning explained

According to the NFL, OTAs are apparently "in-person meeting and classroom instruction designed to help players improve during the offseason". This period of the offseason is Phase 3 and will be going on for 10 days. Additionally, there will be no life contact within the teams, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. COVID-19 testing, tracking, and other NBA protocols will be followed.

The OTAs will basically consist of some drills, meetings, and studying of films. Teams can conduct practice for a maximum of six hours, and cannot keep players on the field for over two hours. Additionally, veterans and others looking to play will also be involved in the OTAs.

From the column: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson aren't expected to report for Phase III today ... but that's not about their individual situations. Seahawks and Packers players are staying away until agreements can be reached on how OTAs look. https://t.co/v1sv6TxsxR — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 24, 2021

NFL trade rumors latest

According to recent rumors, the Atlanta Falcons might let go of Julio Jones, giving them some cap space and maybe a draft pick in return. Reports add that the Falcons did not trade Jones before the draft because it would give them a $200 thousand cap charge. However, Jones might soon move – possibly to the New England Patriots. Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Jets might also try to acquire Jones.

NFL 2021 schedule

As per the schedule, the OTAs will begin this week on May 24 or May 25 EST. Additionally, players can choose to participate in the OTAs. No fans will be allowed to watch them. The season will reportedly begin on September 9, 2021.

(Image credits: Tom Brady Instagram)