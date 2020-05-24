What Channel Is Tiger Slam On? Tiger Slam Release Date And Schedule

The culmination of Michael Jordan's The Last Dance has opened up a prime-time slot for other producers to release new content on Sundays. The Michael Jordan docu-series turned out to be such a massive success that ESPN announced that they will release another documentary next year in 2021, this time on NFL legend Tom Brady titled - Man in the Arena. In the absence of live sporting events due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the US, such documentaries have turned out to be a huge hit among the masses and helped to keep morale high in the general public. This Sunday, American golf legend Tiger Woods' documentary will be released by GOLF.com which will cover his impressive winning stretch between 2000-2001. Here are the details regarding what channel is Tiger Slam on, where to watch Tiger Slam and the Tiger Slam release date.

Also Read | How to watch Tiger Slam online? What channel is Tiger Slam on? Tiger Slam release date

What channel is Tiger Slam on? Tiger Slam release date

"The Tiger is in attacking mode." 🐅



After winning the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach by 15 shots, Tiger Woods was a 2-1 favorite to win The Open.



Watch Tiger Slam presented by @usbank Sunday, May 24 at 8 pm ET on GOLF. pic.twitter.com/nadhksVk40 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 16, 2020

Also Read | Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, QBs to donate USD 10 million towards Coronavirus relief

Tiger Woods documentary live, Tiger Slam release date

Even 20 years after its start, people are still talking about the #TigerSlam 🐅@WillGrayGC breaks down some of Tiger's most impressive stats: https://t.co/7BBFxeauqM pic.twitter.com/EHzNWxgkeH — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 21, 2020

The Tiger Woods documentary live titled 'Tiger Slam' will release across the US on Sunday, May 24. The special TV feature will be telecast live after the Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning vs Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady charity match. Golf lovers across the globe will be able to relive how the American golf legend went on to win the 2000 US Open, the 2000 Open, the 2000 PGA Championship and the 2001 Masters over a 10-month stretch.

An excerpt from the official website read, “The film features insight and reflections from those closest to Woods during his historic run, including Steve Williams (caddie) and Butch Harmon (swing instructor). Tiger Slam also will provide commentary and recollections from sports media personalities having an inside-the-ropes vantage point of the unthinkable feat, putting into perspective Woods’ extraordinary dominance over his peers, the likes of which may never be seen again.” Here are the details on how to watch Tiger Slam and the Tiger Slam release date.

Also Read | Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning to face Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady in charity golf match

What channel is Tiger Slam on? Where to watch Tiger Slam?

Tiger Woods documentary live, Tiger Slam release date

Date: Sunday, May 24

Time: 8 pm ET (5:30 am IST)

TV Channel: Golf channel

Stream Live: Golfchannel.com, Golf Channel app

Also Read | Shane Warne reveals similarities between golf legend Tiger Woods and him in nostalgic post

What channel is Tiger Slam on? Tiger Woods documentary live

"That's how he played golf. He played with no fear." 💪



Sunday, May 24 at 8pm on GOLF: Watch Tiger Slam presented by @CDWCorp. #GOLFFilms pic.twitter.com/DOiusvxG7v — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 16, 2020

Also Read | Tiger Woods Recreates Iconic Masters' Magnolia Lane To Play Home Golf During Isolation