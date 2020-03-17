What Date Is The FIFA World Cup 2022? Where Is FIFA World Cup Being Hosted?

Although it is still over two years away, the build-up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 is never too soon. The coronavirus outbreak has already impacted the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Here, fans can find out 'What date is the FIFA World Cup 2022'? as well as 'Where is FIFA World Cup 2022'?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup. It will also be the first-ever occasion where a World Cup will be held in the Arab world. It will also be the second prestigious tournament being held in Asia following the 2002 FIFA World Cup which was held in South Korea and Japan.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Euro 2020 has been postponed to next year. But, this could put a gruelling run of fixtures for players without a break as the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held the next summer. The FIFA World Cup qualifiers have already been postponed along with all footballing activities across most of Europe following the COVID-19 crisis.

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers have been postponed after a statement from FIFA read that the internationally scheduled matches in March/April will be postponed. The South American FIFA World Cup qualifiers that were originally scheduled to take place during the international window of 23-31 March 2020 have been postponed to later dates with the details of the postponed games yet to be announced.

In light of the current situation concerning COVID-19, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided that rules obliging clubs to release players for national team matches will not apply for the March/April international windows. — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) March 15, 2020

The answer to the question 'What date is the FIFA World Cup 2022'? is from November 21 till December 18. The answer to the question 'Where is FIFA World Cup 2022'? is that Qatar will be the host nation. The final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held on December 18, which is, incidentally, Qatar National Day.