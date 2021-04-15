What Did Aaron Donald Do? LA Rams Star Facing Serious Assault Charges In Court

The Aaron Donald assault charges story is making headlines by the day. The charges were filed by an attorney on Wednesday (Thursday IST). As of now, the Rams star is yet to comment on the situation himself, while the Rams have issued a tentative statement on what did Aaron Donald do.

Aaron Donald fight: What did Aaron Donald do?

As per NFL news reports, the Aaron Donald Rams complaint was filed with the Pittsburgh police on Wednesday. It stated that the Rams star and some others assaulted his 26-year-old client at a club during the after-hours. The alleged Aaron Donald fight took place last weekend.

As per the attorney – Todd J Hollis – his client De'Vincent Spriggs had needed 16 stitches later on, suffering a broken orbital bone, a broken nose, sprained/broken arm along with a concussion. The attack apparently happened at around 3:00 AM in the morning on a Sunday. Per reports, photos with Spriggs' facial injuries were revealed.

The attorney explained that Spriggs accidentally bumped into Donald, after which the scuffle happened. The nightclub (Boom Boom Room) then asked both parties to leave. While speaking to ESPN, Donald was the one who approached Spriggs, who was allegedly punched and attacked by the NFL star. Others with Donald also participated, per Hollis.

According to Pittsburgh police, detective assigning to the case are reviewing the complaint, along with the video footage available. The District Attorney's office will decide if changes need to be made. Both NFL and Rams made necessary statements about the matter.

The league stated that they will be looking into the matter, and understand all the facts. The Rams, on their end, stated that they are aware of the incident, and are working to collect more information on the matter. "Will have no further comment at this time," the Rams' statement said. While the incident happened on a Sunday, the report was filed this Wednesday.

NFL news: Fans react to Aaron Donald assault charges

Me if Aaron Donald took my bottle at the club pic.twitter.com/8oSpMw2FCp — kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) April 14, 2021

If Aaron Donald take my bottle in the club I’m coming straight back to em with another bottle like pic.twitter.com/05fBqUIEhN — Kimo-James Tipoti (@Teddy2James) April 14, 2021

“aye somebody should help that guy with Aaron Donald”



The entire club: pic.twitter.com/3kZSDwjj9B — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 14, 2021

aaron donald was hemming that boy up like pic.twitter.com/RBw1E40asI — damn, double homicide (@TylerTexas19) April 14, 2021

Aaron Donald Rams career

Donald, currently with the Rams, is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He has 85.5 career sacks, with a total of seven Prow Bowl selections. The 29-year-old was the Rams' 13th overall pick during the 2014 Draft. He is currently under a six-year, $135 million contract extension with the team. Donald, from Pittsburgh, also attended college there.

(Image credits: AP)