Last Updated:

What Did Aaron Donald Do? LA Rams Star Facing Serious Assault Charges In Court

What did Aaron Donald do? According to a recent complaint filed by an attorney in Pittsburg, the Los Angeles Rams star assaulted a man at a club.

Written By
Devika Pawar
what did Aaron Donald do

The Aaron Donald assault charges story is making headlines by the day. The charges were filed by an attorney on Wednesday (Thursday IST). As of now, the Rams star is yet to comment on the situation himself, while the Rams have issued a tentative statement on what did Aaron Donald do.

Aaron Donald fight: What did Aaron Donald do?

As per NFL news reports, the Aaron Donald Rams complaint was filed with the Pittsburgh police on Wednesday. It stated that the Rams star and some others assaulted his 26-year-old client at a club during the after-hours. The alleged Aaron Donald fight took place last weekend. 

As per the attorney – Todd J Hollis – his client De'Vincent Spriggs had needed 16 stitches later on, suffering a broken orbital bone, a broken nose, sprained/broken arm along with a concussion. The attack apparently happened at around 3:00 AM in the morning on a Sunday. Per reports, photos with Spriggs' facial injuries were revealed. 

READ | Rockers Kings of Leon to perform on first night of NFL draft

The attorney explained that Spriggs accidentally bumped into Donald, after which the scuffle happened. The nightclub (Boom Boom Room) then asked both parties to leave.  While speaking to ESPN, Donald was the one who approached Spriggs, who was allegedly punched and attacked by the NFL star. Others with Donald also participated, per Hollis. 

READ | McVay: Rams expect Aaron Donald to play vs Packers

According to Pittsburgh police, detective assigning to the case are reviewing the complaint, along with the video footage available. The District Attorney's office will decide if changes need to be made. Both NFL and Rams made necessary statements about the matter. 

READ | Aaron Donald looking forward to tormenting 49ers again

The league stated that they will be looking into the matter, and understand all the facts. The Rams, on their end, stated that they are aware of the incident, and are working to collect more information on the matter. "Will have no further comment at this time," the Rams' statement said. While the incident happened on a Sunday, the report was filed this Wednesday. 

READ | Rams' Aaron Donald: Football without fans 'wouldn't be fun'

NFL news: Fans react to Aaron Donald assault charges

Aaron Donald Rams career

Donald, currently with the Rams, is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He has 85.5 career sacks, with a total of seven Prow Bowl selections. The 29-year-old was the Rams' 13th overall pick during the 2014 Draft. He is currently under a six-year, $135 million contract extension with the team. Donald, from Pittsburgh, also attended college there. 

(Image credits: AP)

First Published:
COMMENT