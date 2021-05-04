What Did Aaron Rodgers Say To Mark Schlereth? Packers QB Teases Broncos Trade

A few days ago, reports spoke about the Green Bay Packers, and Aaron Rodgers' future with the team. Fans were left worried about his return, as many spoke about him probably heading to another team. While the Aaron Rodgers Packers relationship has probably soured, the team apparently do not want to part ways with their star quarterback. So fans have queried - 'What did Aaron Rodgers say to Mark Schlereth?' and more on the Aaron Rodgers trade rumors.

Aaron Rodgers Broncos trade: What did Aaron Rodgers say to Mark Schlereth?

Earlier, it was reported that Rodgers is apparently "disgruntled" with the Packers, and is not too keen on returning to Green Bay. Since then, multiple rumours have been hinted at, including an Aaron Rodgers Broncos trade. However, the 37-year-old has some input about the same, apparently asking Schlereth about the deal himself.

On Thursday night (Friday morning IST), Fox Sports' Schlereth spoke about a Broncos trade. Later, while on the Pat McAfee Show, Schlereth revealed that Rodgers had messaged him after his report, asking for a source. “Who’s your source? What you hearing?” Rodgers messaged Schlereth.

As per Schlereth, his source is a "reliable source outside of Denver". He further added that the source has never "steered" him wrong, and the deal is heating up and is almost a "done deal". However, it feels like Rodgers is not just yet done with his team as the organization attempts to retain him.

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors

The Broncos, on the other hand, did not choose a QB at the NFL Draft. They are currently equipped with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. Rodgers, on his end, has been disappointed that the problems between him and the team are known to everyone now.

Aaron Rodgers retirement talks

Along with other rumors, people are also speaking about the Aaron Rodgers retirement rumors. The star QB, now nearing 40, has often dealt with retirement comments. As per recent reports, he is apparently seriously contemplating retirement as well. If he does so, he will have to pay the team $11.5 million this season and $11.5 million the next.

That being said, the Packers have apparently offered Rodgers a new contract extension as well. In March, Rodgers' contract with the team would earn him a $6.8 million bonus. If he had signed it as a signing bonus, $4.5 million would have been freed in cap space. However, Rodgers has refused to sign the conversion. Rodgers, signed to a four-year, $134,000,000, has also apparently refused contract negotiations.

