What Did Aldon Smith Do? Smith Charged With Second-degree Battery After Seahawks Signing

This weekend, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith has an arrest warrant issued in his name. While the NFL star is said to be "wanted", the team has refused to make a firm comment about the situation. Unsurprisingly, Smith himself has said nothing about the reports. So the questions arise - 'What did Aldon Smith do?' and 'Where is Aldon Smith now?'

What happened to Aldon Smith? What did Aldon Smith do?

According to recent reports, the Seahawks player is supposed to be arrested with a second-degree battery charge and that is what happened to Aldon Smith. The warrant is issued after an incident in Chalmette on Saturday (Sunday IST). The report was first reported by WDSU's Travers Mackel, which is a local television station.

As per their report, Smith is currently wanted on the account of a second-degree battery charge in St. Bernard, New Orleans. Later, ESPN confirmed the news by contacting Perry Nicosia, St. Bernard Parish's district attorney. As per Nicosia, Smith allegedly choked a person to the point where they lost their consciousness.

The incident apparently happened at the French Press Coffee House located in Chalmette. Smith was last seen in a Nissan sedan by the police bulletin which WDSU shared, and has relatives in New Orleans. The Aldon Smith case is expected to get more serious and worse for the player.

Aldon Smith case: Where is Aldon Smith now?

Smith, who was recently signed by the Seahawks, was out of the NFL for over four years due to his legal issues. This is not his first relation to a legal issue. He was previously serving an indefinite suspension for the incidents he was involved in.

His previous charges involve hit-and-run DUI charges. Along with that, Smith was also facing vandalism charges in 2015. That ultimately led the San Francisco 49ers to release him. The team had drafted him in 2011.

The worst came in 2018 when he was arrested for domestic violence, along with assault and false imprisonment. He was later released by the Las Vegas Raiders. Later in 2018 (November), he pleaded no contest for the misdemeanour offences to put an end to his domestic violence case.

However, he has also been arrested for suspicion of driving under influence. In 2014, he had been suspended for nine games as he had violated NFL's policies for personal conduct and substance abuse.

Aldon Smith Seahawks

Smith has previously signed with the Dallas Cowboys. After one season with the team, he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks last Thursday. The team remains aware of the situation but refused to dive deep into the matter. "We are aware of the reports regarding Aldon Smith," the Seahawks said in a statement. "Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time".

Before multiple controversies plagued his career, Smith was seen as a promising young star in the NFL. During his first two seasons in the league, he had 33.5 sacks, making the All-Pro first-team in 2012. Last season, he played 16 games and had 48 tackles and five sacks.

