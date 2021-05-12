What Did Blackhawks Announcer Pat Foley Say? Suicide Reference On Air Leads To Trouble

On Tuesday, the Chicago Blackhawks came down hard on long-time TV announcer Pat Foley for a suicide metaphor he used during Monday’s season finale against the Dallas Stars. The NHL side claimed they were left 'incredibly disappointed' with Foley's comments during the game where he said he would’ve “put a bullet” in his head if he had to travel with players amid the league’s COVID-19 restrictions. Foley later apologized for his remark on the live telecast as well. Here is the full story on what did Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley say and the Pat Foley Blackhawks fallout -

What did Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley say? Pat Foley comment on suicide reference lands announcer in hot water

Foley was calling the Blackhawks' road games on NBC Sports Chicago remotely from Chicago. However, during the Blackhawks' season finale against the Dallas Stars on Monday, said claimed that he would rather 'put a bullet in his head' than travel with the team this season. Foley was referring to the NHL COVID-19 protocols and added that he would struggle to adhere to restrictions imposed on players and personnel on the road.

Pat Foley apologizes on the telecast for saying he'd put a bullet in his head if he had to deal with the team's travel restrictions this season.



"I wish I didn't say that. I'm sorry if I offended some folks, apparently I did, so I apologize." — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) May 11, 2021

Some viewers registered shock at the Pat Foley comment via social media, and within minutes, Foley apologized. Adding insult to Foley’s remarks, the Blackhawks went on to lose 5-4 in overtime against the Dallas Stars. The Blackhawks then doubled down on Foley's comments and said they were left incredibly disappointed by the commentator's choice of words. A statement from the team read, "We know many of our fans and other community members are struggling with similar thoughts and feelings, especially after this trying year, and we want them to know their wellbeing is no joking matter. Mental health is of the utmost importance to the Blackhawks, and we are speaking to Pat further about his insensitivity."

Pat Foley Blackhawks career and controversy

Foley was wrapping up his 38th season as the Blackhawks TV announcer on Monday. He was selected as the Hockey Hall of Fame Foster Hewitt Memorial Award winner in 2014.

Foley has gotten in trouble for comments he has made on air before. In 2019 while the Blackhawks were playing German team Eisbaeren in Berlin in a preseason game, he said that Eisbaeren’s Austin Ortega “sounds like he ought to be a shortstop” on the air. The comment about Ortega, who was born in California, came during Hispanic heritage month. He apologized to Eisbaeren and Ortega after the incident.

Image Credits - AP