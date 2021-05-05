What Did Terry Bradshaw Say About Aaron Rodgers? Former NFL Star Stirs Fresh Controversy

It is not the first time that Terry Bradshaw comments have made headlines and it certainly won't be the last. The NFL legend and long-time broadcaster has hit out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers following his disgruntlement with the franchise. The 2020 NFL MVP has made his intentions clear of not returning to the Packers after the offseason, a decision Bradshaw has claimed to be "weak". Here's a look at what did Terry Bradshaw say about Aaron Rodgers following the Aaron Rodgers trade rumors.

Terry Bradshaw Aaron Rodgers comments: NFL legend labels Packers star as "weak" following trade rumors

The latest Terry Bradshaw comments came on Monday's "Moose & Maggie" show on WFAN. Terry Bradshaw dished out his latest hot take on the Green Bay Packers trade rumors in front of a camera, criticising Aaron Rodgers for seeking a move away from the Packers. Bradshaw admitted that he doesn't know what was said behind closed doors but hinted that the Packers should draw a line in the sand claiming that Rodgers' disgruntlement is a sign of his weakness. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said, "Here's what I'd do: I wouldn't budge. Let him gripe, let him cry. Retire. You're 38. Go ahead and retire. See you later".

Terry Bradshaw came with the smoke on @AaronRodgers12 . ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/faYhLXkEOj — Derrick Rose (@DRoseTV) May 4, 2021

The Aaron Rodgers trade rumors shook the internet after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the three-time NFL MVP had grown so disgruntled with the Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team. Furthermore, the signing of Jordan Love in the 2020 draft did not sit well with Rodgers, given the other roster needs of the team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the reigning MVP was frustrated with his contract situation and "wanted to be more involved in some of the personnel decisions". Furthermore, Jake Kumerow's release was a death knell in their relationship especially after Rodgers praising the wide receiver days before his release.

When it comes to 'What did Terry Bradshaw say about Aaron Rodgers?', he claimed that he doesn't know Rodgers is so perturbed about the situation. The NFL legend said, "Pittsburgh drafted Mark Malone No. 1, Cliff Stoudt in the third or fourth round — I had them coming at me from all angles. I embraced it because when we went to practice, I wasn't worried about those guys. They didn't scare me a bit. So I don't understand why he's so upset at Green Bay". Pittsburgh selected Mark Malone in the first round of the 1980 draft and the pair of Cliff Stoudt and Mike Kruczek before that, despite having Bradshaw as the starting quarterback. However, the Steelers had a support structure around Bradshaw, who was surrounded by Franco Harris, Lynn Swann, John Stallworth and the Steel Curtain, and they won four Super Bowls, something the Packers have failed to do.

