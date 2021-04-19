What Happened Between Valtteri Bottas And George Russell? Abuses Exchanged After Crash

Sunday's Imola Grand Prix had tricky conditions as it began as a wet race but as the race progressed, the track began to dry out despite the presence of some wet patches. With such tricky conditions, it was difficult for drivers to navigate their way let alone execute an overtaking move. On Lap 32, a nasty crash between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell at the Tamburello corner put both drivers out of the race as they fought over the ninth place.

Because of the huge amount of debris on the track, the race was red-flagged at the halfway stage. Both drivers blamed each other for the incident but the stewards judged the crash as a racing incident. Watch what happened between Valtteri Bottas George Russell crash and their views on the incident.

What happened between Valtteri Bottas George Russell? Bottas Russell exchange abuses

While battling for the ninth place, Valtteri Bottas and George Russell crashed into each other at extreme speed with the Williams car smashing into the Mercedes after losing control when attempting an overtake into the first chicane. Russell, a Mercedes-affiliated driver, who is tipped for a seat in the future, charged over to confront Bottas with the Finnish driver raising his middle finger back at him. The Bottas Russell incident and the immediate reactions from the two drivers can be seen below.

Bottas Russell crash: Russell terms Bottas' move as 'incredibly dangerous'

Russell, who was on course for his first points finish as a Williams driver, explained Bottas' move as incredibly dangerous. "Between all the drivers we’ve had this gentleman’s agreement where if there’s a faster car approaching with the DRS you don’t jolt the steering wheel at the very last moment. I got the slipstream, and just as I pulled out, Valtteri moved very slightly and that just put me off line and put me onto the wet stuff."

Bottas Russell crash: Bottas says 'clearly his fault'

Meanwhile, Bottas referred to Russell's move as senseless. "George got close and decided to go for a move. Obviously the track is quite narrow and there’s only one dry line and he went from the outside. There was space all the time for two cars, but it didn’t make any sense that move – he obviously lost it and hit me. I haven’t spoken to him. I couldn’t hear a thing he was on about [when Russell confronted him trackside]. I don’t really get it. It was clearly his fault and I don’t understand the rage."

As a result of the nasty crash, both drivers did not finish the race as per the Imola GP standings and did not score any points in the F1 2021 table. Valtteri Bottas dropped down to fifth in the F1 standings with 16 points while George Russell remained at No.16 with no points yet.