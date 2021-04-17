What Happened To Aaron Donald? Pittsburgh Nightclub 'Assault Victim' Apologises To LA Star

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald seemed to have strayed into troubled waters after an attorney filed a criminal complaint with Pittsburgh police on Wednesday. The complaint alleged that the defensive tackle along with others had assaulted his client at an after-hours club last weekend. However, the complaint was soon rescinded after admitting an error in judgement. Here's a look at what happened to Aaron Donald and the Aaron Donald assault case.

Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams: Accuser withdraws assault complain against NFL star

According to the latest 'What happened to Aaron Donald?' report by Yahoo Sports, the man who accused Aaron Donald of assaulting him in Pittsburgh last weekend has admitted an error after the emergence of a video appearing to show the Los Angeles Rams star was trying to break up the altercation. Todd Hollis, the attorney representing DeVincent Spriggs, told Andy Sheehan of Pittsburgh's KDKA that his client misunderstood his attacker for Donald and is extending an apology. News of the Aaron Donald assault spread like wildfire after Hollis claimed that Spriggs inadvertently bumped into Donald and an incident ensued inside the Boom Boom Room nightclub that caused both parties to be asked to leave.

BREAKING: Attorney for this man says he'll be filing assault charges against former Pitt and NFL star Aaron Donald. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Zy37tgs19I — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) April 14, 2021

Pittsburgh police said that detectives are reviewing the complaint and video footage and are consulting with the District Attorney's office to determine whether charges are warranted. The NFL said it would "look into the matter to understand the facts" but had no additional comment. The Rams also released a statement saying they are aware of the alleged incident involving Donald in Pittsburgh.

The Rams star's attorney Casey White told Yahoo Sports that his client was coming to the man's rescue despite Spriggs allegedly swinging a liquor bottle at him. Spriggs was left with several serious injuries meanwhile, including a concussion, a broken nose and eye socket and a cut near his right eye that required 16 stitches. Luckily, there has been no Aaron Donald injury reported as yet.

Aaron Donald contract

Aaron Donald is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and seven-time Pro Bowl selection with 85.5 career sacks. The 29-year-old is a Pittsburgh native and was a star college player at Pitt, where he often trains during the offseason. The Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams story began after he was selected as the 13th overall pick in the 2014 draft and Donald is in the midst of a six-year, $135 million extension. The defensive tackle got $86.9 million guaranteed with his six-year deal and his salary cap hits are very manageable from 2022-2024 for the Rams, ranging from $19 million to $22.5 million as part of the Aaron Donald contract.

