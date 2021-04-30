What Happened To Aaron Rodgers? Why Doesn't Rodgers Want To Return To Packers?

Drafted as the No. 24 Round 1 pick in 2005, Aaron Rodgers has been with the Green Bay Packers for his entire NFL career. He led the team to Super Bowl XLV and has even broken multiple NFL stat records with the team. However, all does not seem well with the team, as reports suggest that the reigning MVP is not looking forwards to return to the Packers. So fans have questioned - 'What happened to Aaron Rodgers?'. Here is more on the Aaron Rodgers Packers status at the moment -

Aaron Rodgers Packers future in jeopardy? What happened to Aaron Rodgers?

As per ESPN, Rodgers is apparently unhappy with the Packers organization and is not eager to return to the team for the upcoming season. The team is apparently aware of the situation. According to reports, team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and head coach Matt LaFleur have flown in to meet him on separate trips. The organization is definitely concerned about Rodgers' feelings and trying to reach out to him.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



More on NFL Live now.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," Gutekunst said while speaking to ESPN. He added that Rodgers has been a vital part of the team's success, and they are looking forwards to another title with him leading their team. Over the past few months, it is clear that the Packers are not interested in trading their 37-year-old QB.

According to certain Aaron Rodgers contract reports, teams have been inquiring about a trade. Some days ago, the San Francisco 49ers inquired about a Rodgers trade. In January, the Los Angeles Rams asked about the QB in January. They ultimately traded for Matthew Stafford. Sources have stated that teams have inquired, but not made a trade offer yet. The Packers, on their end, have declined teams like the Rams.

Reports also add that Rodgers is possibly unhappy because of various reasons. One includes last year's draft, where the Packers ended up trading up to pick a QB with their first-round pick. Rodgers' comments about his return have remained vague, while he apparently has told people he does not wish to do so. If he is traded, Rodgers will the first one to do so a year after winning the MVP honour.

Aaron Rodgers contract details

That being said, the Packers have apparently offered Rodgers a new contract extension as well. In March, Rodgers' contract with the team would earn him a $6.8 million bonus. If he had signed it as a signing bonus, $4.5 million would have been freed in cap space. However, Rodgers has refused to sign the conversion. Rodgers, signed to a four-year, $134,000,000, has also apparently refused contract negotiations.

