What Happened To Adrian Peterson? Ex-NFL Star Held Over Alleged Domestic Abuse At Airport

Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson on Sunday was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport on a charge of felony domestic violence. According to NFL website, the news of the same was confirmed by the Los Angeles Airport Police. As per the report Peterson, was booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division and was given a $50,000 bail and was released on Sunday afternoon on bond.

NFL star Adrian Peterson Arrested

As per the report, the Los Angeles Airport Police released a statement in which they said about receiving a call around 8:30 a.m. local time about possible domestic violence on board an aircraft bound for Houston and responded to "a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim."

According to ESPN report, a representative for Adrian Peterson's wife, Ashley and the player himself said in a statement that the two "had a verbal argument" on the flight. As per the report, Peterson grabbed her wedding ring and scratched her finger. The report stated the source said that Ashley Peterson was not going to press charges. The representative in his statement said, "This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly,".

Airport police then conducted an investigation, including required notifications to FBI authorities, before taking Peterson into custody. Ashley Peterson and the other passengers were able to continue their flight to Houston. This is not the first time that Adrian Peterson has got into trouble.

The ESPN report further said that he was charged with felony child abuse in 2014 for using a switch to spank his then-4-year-old son, which resulted in cuts and bruises all over the boy's body. Peterson eventually pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanour reckless assault. In addition to a two-year probation period, he was fined $4,000 and performed 80 hours of community service. The NFL suspended him for one year.

Adrian Peterson NFL carer

The 36-year-old is one of the most decorated running backs in NFL history, with seven Pro Bowl selections and an AP NFL Most Valuable Player honour. Adrian Peterson's 14,918 yards rushing are fifth all-time in NFL history. Taling about NFL teams that Adrian Peterson played for, the running back played 10 seasons with the Vikings when he started his NFL career. After playing for the Vikings, Adrian Peterson has played with six clubs. His most recent playing time came with the Titans and Seahawks this past season.