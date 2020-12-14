What Happened To Alex Smith? Washington QB Leaves Game Vs 49ers, Will Undergo Tests

Washington Team quarterback Alex Smith grabbed headlines on Sunday during the game against the San Francisco 49ers late in the first half when he exited the field of play. The veteran QB returned to the field after half-time but remained on the bench as play resumed in the third quarter and was seen testing his leg on the sidelines. It was later confirmed that Smith, who was replaced by backup Dwayne Hawkins, was diagnosed with a mild calf strain on his right, surgically repaired leg.

What happened to Alex Smith? Washington QB suffers injury on his lower leg

Alex Smith was 8 for 19 for 57 yards and an interception in the first half before he left the pitch. Smith walked to the locker room in the final minute of the second quarter, giving way to Dwayne Haskins, who knelt down to run out the clock for the half. Haskins was at quarterback for Washington in the second half.

With regards to Alex Smith's leg injury, WFT coach Ron Rivera says Smith developed soreness & tightness as he was trying to push off, xrays negative, but soreness & tightness remained, so out of "abundance of caution" they kept him out of 2nd half. More on Smith @footballnightsd — Todd Strain (@TODDSTRAINNBCSD) December 14, 2020

However, Smith's absence in the second period left fans concerned that the 36-year-old might have picked up an injury. Although Smith returned later in the second half, he remained on the sidelines while the medics tested his leg, the same one that required surgery in 2018.

Alex Smith injury update: When will Alex Smith return for Washington?

As per reports from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Alex Smith suffered a mild calf strain. His X-rays were negative but the 36-year-old will be undergoing further tests on Monday. Fans on social media recalled the time Smith suffered a horror injury two years ago and hoped that it wasn't related to the same issue.

Smith, who faced amputation, needed 17 surgeries and nearly died after breaking his right leg in 2018, made his return to the NFL this season after a long road to recovery. He has gone 3-1 as the team's starter this season prior to Sunday's game, completing 68.7% of his passes for 1,363 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Washington vs 49ers highlights and report

The Washington Team were leading the game 13-7 till the first half and despite the absence of Alex Smith, managed to hold on for their win. Haskins led Washington on an 11-play, 73-yard field goal drive to open the second half. He completed two of four pass attempts for 25 yards as the visitors recorded a 23-15 win on Sunday.

Image Credits - AP