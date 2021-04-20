What Happened To Anirban Lahiri? Indian Golf Star Makes Headlines Over Health Issues

India's top golfer Anirban Lahiri has been ruled out of action for at least a couple of weeks due to a health issue. The 33-year old, who is aiming for a second successive Olympic appearance, had just begun to show signs of a return to form with a fifth-place finish at the Valero Texas Open. So, what happened to Anirban Lahiri? Here is also a look at his career earnings and world ranking.

What happened to Anirban Lahiri?

Anirban Lahiri revealed on his official Twitter handle that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Lahiri tweeted, "Looks like the pandemic caught up with the Lahiri’s. Tested positive Saturday morning. Isolating and waiting it out. Stay safe everyone. #COVID19 #partoflife."

Looks like the pandemic caught up with the Lahiri’s. Tested positive Saturday morning. Isolating and waiting it out. Stay safe everyone. #COVID19 #partoflife — Anirban Lahiri (@anirbangolf) April 18, 2021

As a result, the ace golfer will miss at least a couple of events on the PGA Tour. Lahiri, who is still in the race for one of the Olympic berths, could make his return at the Wells Fargo event, scheduled in early May, and then the Byron Nelson event a few weeks after. Indian fans will hope that the golfer undergoes a speedy recovery so he could be back in time for both these tournaments.

Anirban Lahiri career earnings

According to the PGA Tour, Anirban Lahiri career earnings stand at a staggering $6,017,546. As per Forbes India Celebrity 100 2019 List, Anirban Lahiri earnings fell from Rs 11.99 crore in 2018 to Rs 5.3 crore in 2019. This fall in earnings was a result of a poor 18 months as the golfer also lost his PGA Tour card only to reclaim it after finishing fifth at the Alberston Boise in August 2019.

Anirban Lahiri is associated with Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer. In 2015, HeroMotocorp's chairman presented Lahiri with a memento to mark his meteoric rise as a global golfing hero. That year also marked the 33-year old's five-year-long association with the company.

Another company Anirban Lahiri is associated with is Smartron. In 2018, the technology firm added the Indian golfer to give it a sporty edge in the market. The 33-year old is believed to have received a five-year contract on the global stage. According to golfchannel.com, Anirban Lahiri world ranking is 316. He has a current FedEx Cup ranking of 98 with a high of 51 achieved in 2017. Considering Lahiri's prowess in the sport, Indian fans will hope that he can achieve far more success.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)