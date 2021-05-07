What Happened To Brett Morris? Brett Morris To Retire After Horror Knee Injury?

Brett Morris' illustrious rugby league career appears all but over after scans confirmed the 34-year-old winger has a torn ACL and will likely need surgery. Morris suffered his knee injury in the Sydney Roosters' big 38-4 National Rugby League (NRL) win over the Newcastle Knights on Saturday night. Fans on social media have now been curious to know whether Morris might return to the sport or consider calling it quits in the NRL.

What happened to Brett Morris?

Defying his age, the 34-year-old Morris is still considered one of the best wingers in the NRL after 276 games but he was left in tears after suffering a suspected ACL injury in the dying minutes on Saturday night's game against Newcastle. Morris needed assistance in walking off the field of play and after being bundled over the sideline. It was later confirmed that Morris had a torn ACL and will likely need surgery.

Brett Morris injury update: NRL icon suffers possible career-ending injury

The Roosters were hoping for a miracle over Morris' ACL injury, but instead, their worst fears were confirmed when scans showed a rupture in his right knee. Multiple reports have now claimed that Morris will need to undergo surgery, which could further hamper his return to the NRL. Some have also claimed that Morris might have played his final rugby game against Newcastle.

Terrible injury for Brett Morris career ending. Not the way he deserved to go out. Been a great player and playing as good as ever. Real shame to see this happen but that’s sport unfortunately. All the best to him. #EastsToWin — GCRoost (@GCRoost) May 1, 2021

However, there was a massive outpouring of support for Morris after he went down. On Twitter, one wrote, "If we never see Morris again, I just want to say that he's been one of the best wingers in the NRL ever." Another added, "Watching Brett Morris sustaining a career-ending injury is heartbreaking, just hope he recovers to play again."

Will Brett Morris retire? Brett Morris retirement dismissed by Roosters coach

Despite a potentially career-ending injury for Morris, Roosters head coach Trent Robinson said a comeback could not be completely ruled out. Robinson went on to explain that Morris, himself, would make a definitive call on his career in the coming weeks. However, Robinson dismissed rumours that Morris has already retired.

While speaking to reporters earlier this week, Robinson said, “He (Morris) hasn’t retired. We just need to cool our jets a bit and see where Brett’s gonna make that decision in the next week or two about what he’s thinking there. Brett can do what he wants.”

Brett Morris rugby career and honours

Morris played for New South Wales in the State of Origin series, NRL All-Stars, Country Origin and the Prime Minister's XIII. Morris previously had a spell with the St George Illawarra Dragons between 2006 and 2014, with whom he won the 2010 NRL Grand Final. He joined the Roosters in 2019.