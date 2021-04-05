What Happened To Byron Buxton? Twins Center Fielder Abruptly Leaves Game Vs Brewers

The Minnesota Twins picked up an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday but the bigger story was Byron Buxton's departure due to a non-COVID-related illness. Buxton was abruptly removed in the top of the third inning due to an unspecified injury, giving the Twins supporters another scare less than a week into the new MLB season. On Monday, the Twins revealed that they will continue to monitor Buxton for his recovery from what they believe could be a bug. So the question remains - 'What happened to Byron Buxton?'

Twins Center fielder Byron Buxton was removed from the game against the Brewers in the third inning, raising alarms that another key member of the lineup was sidelined only three days after third baseman Josh Donaldson suffered a hamstring injury. Buxton added a first-inning double on Sunday before he exited the game at the American Family Field. While the situation immediately reminded fans of Buxton's injury history, the team announced that Buxton had left the game due to the illness and was day-to-day.

While speaking to reporters after the game, Twins head coach Rocco Baldelli commented on the Byron Buxton injury news, "At the moment, I didn't feel comfortable sending him (Buxton) back out onto the field before we were able to check him out and get a good look at him. We made the call to take him out of the game. I still think it was the right move no matter what." Reports suggest that the 27-year-old should be able to recover from his illness over the next few days. Buxton was also one of the Twins' best hitters during their opening series in Milwaukee, with two homers, two walks and one stolen base.

Although it's always a matter of concern when a player is removed from a game without explanation, however, Twins fans were even more concerned as the player who left the game was Byron Buxton, whose extensive injury history needs no introduction. The 27-year-old has had a long list of injury woes throughout his tenure with the Twins, including a sprained left thumb (2015), knee contusion/back spasms (2016), groin strain/migraines (2017), migraines/fractured toe/strained wrist (2018) and wrist contusion/concussion/left shoulder dislocation/labrum surgery (2019).

Byron Buxton injury update: MLB schedule for Twins in April

The Twins will now face a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers before squaring off against the Seattle Mariners. They will then lock horns with the Boston Red Sox before facing the Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Indians in the second half of April.

