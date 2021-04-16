What Happened To Canadian Grand Prix? Is Canadian GP 2021 Cancelled?

The Canadian Grand Prix has been in doubt for some time now as the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada continues to worsen. Over 9,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Canada yesterday. Hence, what happened to Canadian Grand Prix and is Canadian GP cancelled this season?

Is Canadian GP cancelled?

On Thursday, Radio Canada reported that the Canadian CP had been cancelled for public health reasons since there were growing concerns over the risks associated with F1 visitors mixing with local staff and volunteers. Moreover, there are financial issues if the race were to be held behind closed doors since there will be no spectator incomes. However, according to Autosport, F1 is continuing their discussions with the promoter in Canada but there are no other details that are revealed.

Canada has enforced strict COVID-19 quarantine regulations for people arriving in the country. Since the track is a semi-permanent venue, work has to start several weeks in advance, and hence a quick decision has to be made with the Canadian Grand Prix 2021 date being 11-13 June. This is not the first time that there is a possibility of the Canadian Grand Prix being cancelled as even last year the event was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What happened to Canadian Grand Prix? F1 working hard to avoid Canadian GP cancellation

As per reports, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali requested the Canadian government last month to authorise quarantine exemptions as he explained that the measures that F1 takes for other races could potentially be applied at Montreal. Another plan was to hold the event behind closed doors with tight bubble restrictions for teams and other personnel from overseas. However, Canadian authorities continue to have their concerns over the possibility of holding the race.

Earlier this week the Quebec director of public health, Horacio Arruda, suggested that all options were under discussion. He said, "As for holding the event behind closed doors, there is a way to do it with well-advised protocols in terms of public health. As for the virus importation by people who come from outside without quarantine, there are ongoing discussions between Quebec and Canada. There are analyses and assessments that will be done on the risks."

F1 2021 schedule

With the Canadian GP currently on hold, it remains to be seen whether there will be any changes made to the F1 2021 schedule. Turkey, which held the race at short notice last year, is waiting in line as a potential replacement to the Canadian GP. All updates regarding the F1 2021 schedule can be seen on the official F1 page.