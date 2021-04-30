What Happened To Canelo Alvarez Brother? Kidnapping, Negotiations And More

Canelo Alvarez is one of the greatest boxers to come out of Mexico over the past decade or so. But, despite his fame and incredible rise to the top, Saul was the victim of a huge crime, that took place almost three years ago, shocking every boxing fan. In a recent interview with Graham Bensinger on ‘In-Depth,’ Canelo Alvarez reminisced the time his brother was kidnapped in Mexico and how he personally negotiated with the culprits for the release.

Canelo Alvarez brother kidnapping: What happened to Canelo Alvarez brother?

The incident took place in early December 2018, when Canelo Alvarez was training to fight Rocky Fielding. According to reports, the kidnappers choose this specific time to commit the crime because they knew Alvarez received a hefty purse for the Fielding bout and would be more than willing to pay for his brother’s release. Alvarez revealed that he negotiated with the kidnappers for over three days before his brother was released.

“Over the phone, I negotiated everything for his release. For three days I negotiated with those a**holes so they would let him go. Three days. And after I negotiated, I was still thinking, imagine if this had been my daughter, my mother, my father. For me it would've even been more difficult,” he added.

Canelo Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding 2018: What happened to Canelo Alvarez brother?

Canelo Alvarez didn’t reveal more details of the negotiations but claimed the Mexican authorities might be involved in the crime. According to the 30-year-old, he no longer feels safe in his home country and this is why he decided to leave Mexico. Canelo Alvarez is currently living in a mansion in California with partner Fernanda Gomez and kids. When it comes to the Canelo Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding 2018 fight, Saul won the bout via TKO in the third round.

Canelo Alvarez next fight: Alvarez vs Saunders

In February 2021, Canelo Alvarez retained his WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring super-middleweight titles by defeating Turkey’s Avni Yildirim. Now, he’s set to fight the WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders in a title unification bout on May 8, 2021, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Alvarez is leading the betting odds, but Saunders, who defeated Martin Murray last December, is confident that he could defeat the great Canelo.

IT’S OFFICIAL!!! The unification is on! @canelo v @bjsaunders_ for the WBC, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine World championships May 8 live on @daznboxing ðŸ‡²ðŸ‡½ ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/JoKAhebmFV — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) February 28, 2021

Canelo Alvarez net worth

According to wealthygorilla, the Canelo Alvarez net worth in 2020 is estimated to be around $140 million.

