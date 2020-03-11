What Happened To Colin Cowherd? NBA Podcast Star's Latest Health Update

Colin Cowherd is employed with Fox Sports Radio network after gaining recognition during his time in the media industry with ESPN. Famous for his podcast - 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd' - the reputed sports analyst will not be going live with his show this week despite a packed NBA schedule. Find out what happened to Colin Cowherd and why he won't be going on air with the 'Colin Cowherd podcast' this week.

What Happened to Colin Cowherd?

Colin Cowherd podcast: Colin Cowherd accident

Not into selfies (Look at me. Would you be?). But I’m not on vacation. Had an accident Sunday night. I’m fine. Want to thank the AMAZING staff at Little Company of Mary Medical Center & Manhattan Beach Fire/Rescue. At my house in 3 minutes after the call. Total pros. Back soon pic.twitter.com/KoW13B7ay6 — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 10, 2020

The Colin Cowherd podcast: Is Colin Cowherd sick?

The NFL free agency period is around the corner and the NBA is entering its final stretch too. However, Colin Cowherd will not be on air this week. Doug Gottlieb has filled in for Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” for the last two days. Fans are eager to know what happened to Colin Cowherd and is Colin Cowherd sick? The podcast presenter took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that he’s actually recovering from a home accident on Sunday night that left him with a minor injury to his forehead. Colin Cowherd shared a photo of himself with a large band-aid that looks be covering some kind of cut.

Colin Cowherd podcast: Sports analyst argues why LeBron James is the NBA's MVP

"This league has never run through Giannis. 7 years, 2 playoff series wins. This league for 10 years has run through 2 groups — LeBron James & the Golden State Warriors." @ColinCowherd explains why LeBron James is the MVP: pic.twitter.com/96ToOEyaV9 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 2, 2020

