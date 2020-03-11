The Debate
What Happened To Colin Cowherd? NBA Podcast Star's Latest Health Update

other sports

What happened to Colin Cowherd? Find out why sports analyst Colin Cowherd will not be going on air this week despite a packed NBA schedule.

what happened to colin cowherd

Colin Cowherd is employed with Fox Sports Radio network after gaining recognition during his time in the media industry with ESPN. Famous for his podcast - 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd' - the reputed sports analyst will not be going live with his show this week despite a packed NBA schedule. Find out what happened to Colin Cowherd and why he won't be going on air with the 'Colin Cowherd podcast' this week.

Also Read | Kevin Durant claims his Warriors team will NEVER be bettered in future

What Happened to Colin Cowherd?

Colin Cowherd podcast: Colin Cowherd accident

Also Read | Steph Curry return: How Steve Kerr is planning to play Warriors star against the Raptors

The Colin Cowherd podcast: Is Colin Cowherd sick?

The NFL free agency period is around the corner and the NBA is entering its final stretch too. However, Colin Cowherd will not be on air this week. Doug Gottlieb has filled in for Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” for the last two days. Fans are eager to know what happened to Colin Cowherd and is Colin Cowherd sick? The podcast presenter took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that he’s actually recovering from a home accident on Sunday night that left him with a minor injury to his forehead. Colin Cowherd shared a photo of himself with a large band-aid that looks be covering some kind of cut.

Also Read | Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Pelicans? Mavericks star's thumb injury report

Colin Cowherd podcast: Sports analyst argues why LeBron James is the NBA's MVP

Also Read | Aldridge's return heps Spurs rally past Mavericks, 119-109

Also Read | Murray scores 21 as Nuggets beat short-handed Bucks 109-95

