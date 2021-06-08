What Happened To Dane Sayers? UFC Ultimate Fighter Found Dead, Aged 33, In Red River

MMA fighter Dane Sayers died unexpectedly over the weekend at the age of 33, his family confirmed. On Monday, reports confirmed that Sayers' body was pulled out of the Red River in Fargo, North Dakota. Sayers, who appeared on season 12 of The Ultimate Fighter, compiled a 12-4 record as a professional MMA fighter competing on a number of circuits but also fought in non-MMA events.

What happened to Dane Sayers? Ultimate Fighter found dead in Red River, Fargo

Dane Sayers, a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 12, passed away at the age of 33 over the weekend. His body was found on Saturday, June 5, by kayakers in the Red River near Riverside Cemetery in south Fargo.

BREAKING: Fargo Police say 33-year-old Dane Sayers was the man pulled from the Red River Saturday, June 5th. Sayers was a professional MMA Fighter out of Moorhead. An autopsy has been performed, and results are pending #wdaynewsfirst — AM 1100 The Flag WZFG (@theflagwzfg) June 7, 2021

How did Dane Sayers die? Dane Sayers cause of death

While Sayers' cause of death is currently unknown, local radio station WZFG revealed that the MMA star was pulled from the Red River in Fargo. However, details from the autopsy have not been released.

On Monday, Dane Sayers' mother, Bonnie Sayers, said that authorities have informed the family that her son's death has been ruled an accidental drowning. She revealed that one of the things her son loved to do was search riverbanks for driftwood, which he gave away to a variety of people, who would use the gift for everything from creating works of art to adorning wedding venues.

Who was Dane Sayers? Dane Sayers MMA career and honours

Dane Sayers was born in Moorhead and did much of his growing up in West Fargo, where he took part in many sports and graduated from high school in 2006. Nicknamed ‘Red Horse’ for his proud Native roots, Dane was known to combat sports around the world for his successful mixed martial arts career, which began in 2008. Dane’s record as a professional MMA combatant stood at an impressive 12-4.

He was introduced to the larger MMA world with his participation in 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 12 in 2010. Sayers went 1-1 during his TUF season, where he was coached by UFC icon Georges St-Pierre. Following his appearance on the show, Sayers went 5-3 over his final eight mixed martial arts bouts.

Sayers recorded wins in Dakota FC, Impact FC, Crowbar MMA, and MAX Fights as well. His last MMA fight came in April 2018 where he was defeated by Indalecio Romero. He also went on to compete for Valor Bare Knuckle Fighting in November 2019 but lost to Joshua Dyer.

